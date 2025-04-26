Mets 2, Nationals 0: Good news and bad news as Mets even series

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Thanks to a dazzling combination of Francisco Alvarez’s timely fireworks and Clay Holmes’ stone-cold precision on the mound, the New York Mets topped the Washington Nationals 2-0 on Saturday, evening up the weekend series and nudging their record to a sparkling 19-8.

Back in the New York groove pic.twitter.com/Llk4hpmPne — Metsmerized Online (@Metsmerized) April 27, 2025

Alvarez Wastes No Time Making Noise

If baseball were a symphony, Alvarez wasted no time grabbing the conductor’s baton. Just one day after returning from the injured list, the young catcher found a pitch from Brad Lord he liked and turned it into a two-run shot that sang into the seats.

TIME TO PAY THE TROLL TOLL.



FRANCISCO ALVAREZ'S FIRST HOME RUN OF THE YEAR! pic.twitter.com/jD2EUrCceZ — SNY (@SNYtv) April 26, 2025

With Jesse Winker aboard, Alvarez’s second-inning homer provided all the offense the Mets would need — and, as it turned out, all they would get.

Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Seven hits scattered throughout the game told the story of a Mets offense that didn’t exactly light up the scoreboard but did just enough to hand the bullpen a lead to protect. Sometimes, all you need is one big note played perfectly.

Holmes Turns Into a Puzzle the Nationals Couldn’t Solve

Earlier in the season, Holmes looked like a man trying to piece together a complicated jigsaw puzzle without the box. But lately, he’s found the picture — and the edges — and now he’s snapping pieces into place with the calm of a Sunday afternoon.

Holmes spun five scoreless innings, allowing just four singles and striking out two. It wasn’t flashy, but it was ruthlessly effective, lowering his ERA to a cool 2.64.

For hitters facing Holmes right now, scoring feels like trying to pick a lock with a spaghetti noodle.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

McNeil Expands His Toolbox

With Jose Siri sidelined and the Mets determined to keep their offensive gears turning, Jeff McNeil was called into center field duty.

Picture a Swiss Army knife: reliable, adaptable, and always ready. That’s McNeil in a nutshell. Though Tyrone Taylor has swung a hot bat of late, the Mets see more upside in keeping McNeil — and rising prospect Luisangel Acuña — in the outfield mix.

On Saturday, McNeil held down center field without a hitch, giving manager Carlos Mendoza a few more chess pieces to move around as the season stretches on.

The Mets didn’t need fireworks after Alvarez’s early blast, and Holmes made sure the Nationals couldn’t even strike a match.