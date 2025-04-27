The Mets have a prospect throwing 104 mph in their farm system

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The New York Mets are starting to see some exciting arms emerge from their farm system.

One of the most under-the-radar names making waves is 23-year-old right-hander Raimon Gomez.

Gomez, who was signed out of Venezuela back in 2021, has been a slow burn through the minor leagues — but now, he’s starting to show some seriously electric stuff.

Raimon Gomez Dominating in Low-A Ball

This season, Gomez opened the year in Low-A, and he’s been absolutely lights out.

Over 7.2 innings, Gomez has posted a spotless 0.00 ERA, looking like a completely different pitcher compared to his earlier years.

His past has been a bit of a mixed bag — plenty of strikeouts but also plenty of walks, making him a bit of a wild card every time he took the mound.

Now, though, things seem to be clicking.

104.5 MPH — A Glimpse of His Untapped Potential

On Saturday, Gomez came out firing bullets, touching an eye-popping 104.5 mph on the radar gun.

104.5 MPH?! ?



Mets prospect Raimon Gomez is throwing GAS ??



(via @MetsPlayerDev)pic.twitter.com/ZHntF6OD0Q — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 26, 2025

That kind of velocity is rarified air — the type that instantly puts you on a big-league watchlist if you can harness it.

It’s like finding a sports car hidden under a tarp in your garage: the power has always been there, it just needed some tuning.

If the Mets can help Gomez refine his command and reduce the free passes, they could have a future weapon waiting in the wings.

What’s Next for Gomez?

The next steps for Gomez are pretty clear.

He needs to keep honing his fastball location and work on mixing his pitches to keep hitters guessing.

The talent is undeniable — you can’t teach 104 mph — but consistency will be the difference between a dominant reliever and just another hard thrower who can’t find the zone.

For now, Gomez is one of the more exciting names to keep an eye on as the Mets continue to develop their next wave of pitching talent.

Popular Reading: