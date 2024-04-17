The Mets have reacquired a reliever they recently designated for assignment

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets experienced unfortunate weather conditions to start their 2024 campaign, which forced multiple games, including opening day, to be postponed.

All those postponements led to the Blue and Orange having to play 15 games in 14 days.

With so many innings having to be played in such a short period of time, the Mets had to make some difficult personal decisions and release players they usually wouldn’t in favor of having a fresh arm available to come out of the bullpen.

However, one of those players they designated for assignment has now made his way back to Queens.

Micheal Tonkin is returning to the Mets

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the Mets have acquired RHP Michael Tonkin off waivers from the Minnesota Twins.

Micheal Tonkin originally came to the Mets organization this past offseason after inking a one-year split contract worth $1 million.

Tonkin made five appearances this past spring, pitching 7.2 innings while allowing no runs to score and striking out seven. The California natives performed well enough to earn one of the Mets’ final bullpen spots.

The 34-year-old struggled to replicate the same success he had in the spring in the regular season, pitching four innings across three games to a 4.50 ERA with a 1.750 WHIP and three strikeouts. In addition to his two earned runs, the 34-year-old allowed six more unearned runs.

The blue and orange then designated Tonkin for assignment before agreeing to send him to Minnesota in exchange for cash considerations.

Tonkin made just one appearance for the Twins, pitching two innings while allowing a pair of hits and runs, but did strike out five.

Whose spot is Tonkin taking on the roster?

To make room for Tonkin on the 40-man roster, the Mets have designated Tyler Jay for assignment.

Jay pitched four innings across two appearances for the Blue and Orange this season, allowing five hits and one run while striking out one.

Tonkin should be in the bullpen and available for Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.