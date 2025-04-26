The Mets have another youngster on the verge of catching fire

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Mets have been one of the hottest teams in baseball to open the 2025 season, thanks largely to a top-heavy batting order that’s doing the heavy lifting.

But if the Mets want to maintain their early success, they’ll need young third baseman Mark Vientos to join the party in a more meaningful way.

Can Vientos Find His Groove at the Plate?

Vientos, 25, hasn’t exactly sprinted out of the gates.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

So far this season, he’s slashing .190/.277/.345 with a .622 OPS — numbers that don’t scream long-term starter.

He’s striking out at a manageable 20% clip but whiffing on 31% of pitches overall, suggesting timing issues and pitch recognition remain works in progress.

However, there are some encouraging signs if you squint a little.

Over the past 15 days, across 42 at-bats, Vientos is showing signs of life: a .262/.311/.524 slash line, two homers, nine RBIs, and a much healthier .835 OPS.

Sometimes, it just takes one heater to turn a player’s entire season around, and Vientos might be quietly stoking the flames.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Defensive Struggles Remain a Concern

If there’s one glaring issue with Vientos beyond the bat, it’s his defense at third base.

In 180 innings, he’s already tallied -3 Outs Above Average and -1 Defensive Runs Saved, with a .964 fielding percentage and two errors.

At the moment, you could say his glove has been more of a liability than an asset.

Think of it like putting a sports car engine in a frame with three tires — the offensive potential is real, but the defensive foundation needs serious work if he’s going to stick at the hot corner long-term.

Is a Breakout Coming for Vientos?

The Mets know what Vientos can do with the bat.

In 2024, he mashed 27 home runs in just 111 games, flashing the kind of monstrous power that can change games in a blink.

Now that he’s starting to warm up at the plate, it’s reasonable to believe the Mets could soon be reaping the benefits again.

If he can tighten up his approach and continue barreling baseballs, Queens might just get the slugger they’ve been hoping for.

Popular Reading: