Mets sign rehabbing old friend to one-year deal with 2026 team option

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Mets never stop shopping. Whether it’s the dog days of summer or the quiet hum of the off-season, they’re constantly looking for ways to upgrade the roster.

That mindset led them back to a familiar face: Brooks Raley.

Reunion with a Purpose

On Friday, insider Joel Sherman broke the news that the Mets are re-signing Raley to a one-year deal, with a team option tacked on for 2026.

Per @Joelsherman1, the Mets are re-signing Brooks Raley to a one-year deal with a team option for 2026.



Raley has a 2.68 ERA for the Mets in 61.2 innings pitched in 2023 & 2024, before undergoing Tommy John surgery last May.



His doctors expect him to throw rehab games in June. pic.twitter.com/zEVTYhC5oR — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 25, 2025

This isn’t just a sentimental reunion. It’s a calculated move with upside. Before undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2024, Raley was one of the most reliable arms in the Mets’ bullpen, posting a combined 2.48 ERA over 61.2 innings between the 2023 and early 2024 seasons.

Imagine a trusted Swiss Army knife—compact, dependable, and always ready when needed. That’s been Raley for the Mets.

Scouting and Rehab Progress

Just last week, Raley held a bullpen session in front of scouts from 13 different teams. So, yeah, the Mets weren’t the only ones interested in where he stands. Apparently, they liked what they saw.

His doctors are projecting rehab games to start in June, and since he’s a reliever—who doesn’t need to stretch out like a starter—he could be ready to return before the All-Star break.

That’s not far off, and the timing could be perfect.

Recent Track Record Still Shines

Though his career ERA sits at 4.04, Raley’s recent stretch has been far more impressive. In 2022 and 2023, he finished with a 2.68 and 2.80 ERA, respectively—numbers that slot in neatly alongside the league’s best setup men.

And before his injury in 2024? A flawless seven innings, not a single earned run. Then his elbow waved the white flag.

Bringing him back is like finding that one missing puzzle piece under the couch—still fits, still matters.