Mets noncommittal about Francisco Alvarez’s role upon returning

The New York Mets are getting a much-needed jolt of energy as two key players make their return: catcher Francisco Alvarez and infielder Jeff McNeil. After completing their rehab assignments, both are ready to rejoin the big league club.

For a team clearly contending and competing with the best of the best, their return could feel like a couple of missing puzzle pieces finally sliding into place.

The Catcher Conundrum: Alvarez and Torrens

Now, before anyone starts penciling in Francisco Alvarez as the everyday catcher again, it’s worth pumping the brakes just a bit.

Luis Torrens hasn’t just held the fort—he’s earned his stripes. The veteran backstop has posted a respectable 90 wRC+ so far, and he’s shown enough to deserve more than the classic once-a-week backup role.

If Alvarez was a shiny new sports car coming back from the shop, the Mets aren’t going to redline him on the freeway right away.

In fact, Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns didn’t exactly provide a road map when asked if Alvarez would resume his starter status.

That uncertainty is telling. It’s likely the catching duties will be split more or less evenly in the early going, a 50/50 timeshare as Alvarez works back into rhythm.

Slow Start for Alvarez, but Long-Term Role Unchanged

Alvarez didn’t exactly light up the scoreboard during his rehab stint, putting up a 54 wRC+ over 10 games. That’s more sputter than sizzle, and it gives the Mets a valid reason to take it slow.

Make no mistake, Alvarez is still the catcher of the future—the guy you build the battery around—but easing him in allows him to find his groove without pressure.

Think of it like a chef returning from a break—you don’t hand him the dinner rush on day one. Let him prep a few dishes, shake off the rust, and then get back to running the kitchen. Same goes here. Torrens can keep things steady while Alvarez finds his timing again.

McNeil’s Return Adds Stability

As for Jeff McNeil, his presence brings a dose of balance to the infield and the lineup. A gritty, contact-first player who can move around the diamond, McNeil gives the Mets a little more flexibility—and let’s be honest, they’ve needed it.

His return doesn’t come with the same cloud of uncertainty that Alvarez’s does; he’ll be plugged right back in and expected to do his thing, but he is also an option for the outfield, too, as the Mets try to replace Jose Siri.

The Mets are finally getting some familiar faces back, but don’t expect immediate fireworks. With Alvarez especially, it’s more of a soft launch than a grand re-opening.