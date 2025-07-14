The Mets have an untouchable prospect on the verge of stardom

The Mets aren’t strangers to hyping up young pitchers, but with Jonah Tong, the buzz actually feels different.

It’s the kind of excitement that crackles through a fan base desperate for a homegrown star who can anchor the rotation for a decade.

Watching Tong pitch right now is like seeing an artist perfect his brushstrokes — you sense something special taking shape.

Tong’s breakout season is commanding attention

At just 22, Jonah Tong is putting together one of the most dominant campaigns of any young arm in minor league baseball.

Pitching for AA, he boasts a sparkling 1.83 ERA over 78.2 innings, a stat line that jumps off the page.

He’s striking out a ridiculous 14.3 batters per nine while carrying an 80.3% left-on-base rate and forcing a 55.7% ground ball clip.

That’s the exact cocktail of dominance teams crave in a future front-line starter, and it’s why the Mets would be crazy to consider moving him.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Showing maturity and poise beyond his years

Jonah Tong’s outing at the All-Star Futures Game on Saturday was a small but telling window into who he is on the mound.

He fired 19 pitches, landed 11 strikes, and topped out at 97 mph with his fastball — calm, collected, and confident.

Afterward, he spoke like a seasoned vet to SNY’s Michelle Margaux:

“I felt good out there. The bullpen walk I’d never done before so I was trying to keep it a steady pace, so I’m glad that went well and I thought I’d have more butterflies, but it felt natural to be out there.”

That blend of honesty and fearlessness is exactly what you want to hear from a 22-year-old trying to crack into the big leagues.

A potential long-term anchor for the Mets rotation

What makes Jonah Tong so exciting isn’t just the velocity or strikeouts, but how complete his game already looks.

He’s keeping the ball in the park, limiting big innings, and generating weak contact with that heavy ground ball rate.

It’s easy to imagine a future where Tong and Kodai Senga headline a rotation built to win October series, not just grind through 162 games.

Letting him develop in the system instead of trading him for a short-term fix could be the Mets’ smartest long play.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Why the Mets can’t afford to make a mistake

No prospect is truly untouchable — we’ve all seen can’t-miss kids flame out.

But Jonah Tong is showing the kind of advanced metrics, raw stuff, and mental toughness that should keep him off the trade block.

Trading him now would feel like tossing away a winning lottery ticket before even scratching off the numbers.