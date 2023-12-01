The Mets are reportedly out of the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes is the biggest offseason draw in the MLB, but unfortunately for the New York Mets, they likely won’t be active in it any longer.

Shohei Ohtani: Mets Looking Elsewhere in Offseason Market

As Jeff Passan of ESPN reported (per Jon Conahan of Fan Nation), the Mets and two other franchises are no longer in the running to land the two-time NL MVP:

“Given that, it would be foolish to count out any high revenue team, though by now the field for Ohtani’s services has winnowed, sources said,” Passan noted. “The Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox, and New York Mets, who were among the initial group of suitors, have turned their attention to other players, sources said.”

Ohtani, 29, is coming off of another stellar season in which he led the National League with 44 home runs and a .412 OBP, as well as the entire major leagues with a .654 slug percentage and 184 OPS+.

On the mound, he did nothing but go 10-5 along with a 3.14 ERA and 167 strikeouts. Ohtani is able to do it all. He is the most valued commodity on the open market and the most sought-after since Philadelphia Phillies star slugger Bryce Harper back in 2019.

The Mets regressed mightily in 2023 after their 2022 campaign saw them win 101 games. Now looking to rebound in 2024, they won’t be pairing Ohtani’s potent bat next to Pete Alonso in the batting order or uniting Ohtani with fellow Japanese countryman and ace Kodai Senga in the pitching rotation.

What the Mets Can Do to Return to Dominance in the NL East

The Mets have a need for what Ohtani brings to the table as an all-in-one solution for a player, but there are other prime free agents and trade targets that the Mets have to pursue. They’re reportedly favorites to land Japanese sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto according to the latest reports per Matt Snyder of CBS Sports and have elite outfield options like Cody Bellinger to explore.

As for Ohtani, the Toronto Blue Jays have surfaced as a new team making waves in the race to sign him, while the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers remain active as big markets with the allure and the capital to make a deal work.