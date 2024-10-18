The Mets are relying on one left-hander to save their season

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets have looked overmatched against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the last two games at Citi Field. They lost 8-0 on Wednesday and 10-2 on Thursday; and now they have their backs against the wall. Another loss would mean the Mets are eliminated.

This isn’t the first time they have been on the brink of elimination this year, though. They know how to play in these instances, and will do everything in their power to at least send the series back to Los Angeles for a hypothetical Game 6.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

To do that, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza has stated repeatedly that he will rely on the guys that brought them here, to the National League Championship Series. One of those pitchers is David Peterson, and he is the chosen one to try and save their season with a solid start against the potent Dodgers lineup.

“Facing elimination, he’s fully rested, been one of our best starters,” the Mets skipper said after Thursday’s game. “We feel like he’s going to give us our best chance.”

The Mets trust their season to Peterson

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Peterson was marvelous in the regular season for the Mets, with a 2.90 ERA in 121 frames. He walked 46 hitters and struck out 101, posting a 1.29 WHIP.

The southpaw saved a game against the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card round, the one that sealed the deal for the Mets. Then, in the Division Series against the Phillies, he pitched 5.1 scoreless frames in relief.

He hasn’t been as sharp against the Dodgers (two earned runs in 2.1 innings) but he has the trust of Mendoza and fans, who have watched how LA’s vaunted lineup batters almost every Mets pitcher they see. If Peterson can stop the bleeding and give his team a win on Friday, we will have a Game 6 in Los Angeles this weekend.