The Mets are recalling a top prospect to try and spark the offense

The Mets are sitting at 19-22 and have been struggling lately, with the offensive production at the forefront of their issues.

The blue and orange have lost four of their last five games, scoring four runs or less in each game.

With the lineup faltering, President of Baseball Operations David Stearns decided the lineup needed a spark and called up one of the Mets’ top prospects.

The Mets are calling up Mark Vientos

According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the Mets are recalling top prospect Mark Vientos from Triple-A Syracuse.

After losing the third base battle to Brett Baty in spring training, Vientos has spent most of the 2024 campaign in Triple-A, where he has been hitting the cover of the ball.

In 31 games for Triple-A Syracuse, Vientos is slashing .285/.376/.500 with six home runs and 30 RBIs.

Sep 11, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Mark Vientos (27) at bat against the Miami Marlins in the second inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Connecticut native had a cup of coffee in the majors earlier this season when Vientos got called up after the blue and orange were forced to place Starling Marte on the bereavement list.

Vientos made the most of his limited time in the big leagues, going 3-for-7 with a two-run home run that walked the Mets off against the St. Louis Cardinals for a 4-2 victory.

The 24-year-old is expected to split reps with Baty at third while also occasionally filling in as the designated hitter.

Whose spot is Vientos taking

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Joey Wendle will be getting designated for assignment to make space for Vientos.

Wendle has appeared in 17 games this season, slashing .235/.257/.265 with no home runs and one RBI. In addition, the 34-year-old struck out in nine of his 34 plate appearances while drawing one walk.

The Delaware native had been providing the Mets with some infield versatility, playing multiple games at every infield position other than first base this season.

Wendle could potentially be traded to another club in the upcoming week for what would likely be cash considerations, but his time in Flushing has ended for the foreseeable future.