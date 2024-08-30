Talented southpaw has given the Mets length and quality

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets took a series against the hottest team in baseball, the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Snakes entered the three-game set fresh off winning their last six, but the Mets showed why they should still be considered a candidate to make the playoffs with two impressive victories on Tuesday and Thursday.

A Jose Iglesias hit in the ninth inning gave the Mets the winning run and, eventually, the valuable W that coupled with the Atlanta Braves’ loss meant that New York is now three games behind in the race for the last Wild Card spot.

But David Peterson was, without a doubt, the man of the night for the Mets.

The Mets southpaw came through with yet another gem

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The southpaw tossed seven strong innings in what has become his baseline when it comes to workload. He allowed seven hits and walked two, conceding just two runs and striking out four.

Peterson has pitched at least seven frames in each of his last three outings. In a world of openers, managers avoiding starters to face opposing lineups three times and workload and injury issues, that kind of durability is an asset.

The young lefty now has a 2.83 ERA and continues to be a valuable source of innings for the Mets. He hasn’t allowed more than two earned runs in any of his last six games.

Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor homered for the Mets, and Jose Butto ended up notching the win. Struggling closer Edwin Díaz bounced back from a forgettable night on Wednesday to get the save.

However, it’s because of guys like Peterson that the Mets still have a fair chance of making it into October. The Mets will now visit the Chicago White Sox on the weekend, hoping to get a sweep that puts them even closer to that third Wild Card spot.