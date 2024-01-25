Should the Mets trade this superstar slugger?

Oct 2, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts after hitting a pop fly against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets and Pete Alonso came to terms on a one-year, $20.5 million deal to avoid arbitration, but one analyst is calling for the team to trade him while his value is high.

Per Manuel Gomez, WFAN host Brandon Tierney advocated for the Mets to trade superstar slugger Pete Alonso with this reasoning:

“No bit, no radio schtick. The Mets need to trade Pete (Alonso),” Tierney said, via Audacy. “They need to begin the process of finding suitors and engaging teams and maximizing his worth and trading Pete Alonso…I would look to go to Port St. Lucie with a different team,” Tierney said.

Are the Mets as Devoted to Pete Alonso as the Star Slugger is to the Franchise?

Alonso’s name has swirled in trade rumors dating back to the tail end of last summer. Despite being linked to a slew of teams including the Chicago Cubs, Alonso has remained steadfast in his devotion to the Mets.

In turn, the Mets have expressed their willingness to keep Alonso around, but not for the long haul. Mets president David Stearns was not firm in his position on Alonso’s long-term future with the team, which does not come as a good sign even if he’s on board for 2024.

Will the Mets’ Success in 2024 Dictate Whether or Not Alonso is Moved

With the Mets also failing to make a major splash in free agency or the trade market this offseason, their current status does not indicate that they’ll be in serious World Series contention next season, which doesn’t shut the door on a deal taking shape down the road.

Alonso hit a staggering 46 home runs and drove in 118 RBIs behind a .217/.318/.504 slash line in 2023, making the power hitter’s value attractive on the open market.