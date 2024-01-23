Mets Major League Baseball Hall of Fame Update

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

After months of debate, the official 2024 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot has been revealed.

Ten players donned the Mets‘ blue and orange on this year’s ballot; here is how each player fared.

Bobby Abreu

Abreu spent his final campaign in Flushing back in 2014. The Venezuela native finished with 14.8% of the votes and will stay on the ballot.

José Bautista

Most known for his time spent with the Toronto Blue Jays, Bautista spent the first half of his final season with the blue and orange.

Bautista hit his first and only career walk-off home run, a monster grand slam as a part of the Mets.

The six-time all-star received 1.6% of the votes and has fallen off the ballot.

Carlos Beltrán

Beltrán spent six seasons playing for the Mets but is probably most remembered for looking at strike three in Game 7 of the 2006 National League Championship Series.

The nine-time all-star native finished with 57.1% of the votes and will stay on the ballot.

Bartolo Colón

The man nicknamed Big Sexy spent three seasons with the Mets, making an all-star game and hitting one of the most iconic home runs of all time against fellow ballot member James Shields.

Colón finished with 1.3% of the votes and has fallen off the ballot.

Adrián González

González spent his last 54 major league games playing for the Mets.

The five-time all-star finished with 0.8% of the votes and has fallen off the ballot.

José Reyes

A franchise legend who spent 13 years with the Mets, making four all-star appearances and won the 2011 batting title.

Reyes owns the franchise record for stolen bases (408) and triples (113).

The Dominican Republic native received zero votes and has fallen off the ballot.

Francisco Rodríguez

Rodríguez spent two and a half seasons donning the blue and orange before being shipped to the Milwaukee Brewers at the 2011 trade deadline.

The only player with 60-plus saves in a season received 7.8% of the votes and will stay on the ballot.

Gary Sheffield

Sheffield spent his age 40 and final season with the Mets, hitting career home run number 500 with the blue and orange.

The nine-time all-star received 63.9% of the votes and has run out of ballot eligibility.

Billy Wagner

Wagner spent three and a half seasons finishing the ninth inning for the Mets before being shipped to the Boston Red Sox just before the 2009 August trade deadline.

The seven-time all-star finished with 73.8% of the votes, just five votes short of being elected, and will stay on the ballot for his tenth and final opportunity.

David Wright

One of the greatest players in franchise history and a former captain who spent 14 years manning the hot corner while winning numerous accolades.

Wright is the franchise’s all-time leader in hits, runs scored, total bases, doubles, RBIs, walks, sac flies and extra-base hits.

The man nicknamed Captain America finished with 6.2% of the votes and will remain on the ballot.