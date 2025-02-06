Returning Mets star has a shot at making franchise history in 2025

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Back in 2019, baseballs were flying out of parks like they had helium in them. Home run records fell left and right, but one stood out above the rest—New York Mets rookie Pete Alonso smashing 53 homers, breaking Aaron Judge’s rookie record of 52 set just two years earlier. It wasn’t just the juiced baseballs. Alonso had something special, and Mets fans knew it from the moment he started launching moonshots.

The Steady Power Source

After that jaw-dropping rookie year, Alonso didn’t slow down. He settled in as a reliable 40-homer slugger, giving the Mets the kind of right-handed power every team craves. Now, six years later, he hit the free agent market, and flirted with other teams, but ultimately, the Mets made sure their beloved “Polar Bear” stayed put—inking him to a two-year, $54 million deal. It’s really a one-year pact with a player option, meaning Alonso might be back on the market next year. But whether he stays long-term or not, he’s on the verge of cementing his place in franchise history.

Chasing Strawberry’s Crown

Mets play-by-play voice Howie Rose summed it up perfectly on X: “Maybe Pete Alonso plays just one more year with the Mets, opts out, and leaves. Maybe he plays his entire career with the Mets. Either way, if he stays healthy, sometime this summer he should become the franchise’s all-time home run leader. That’s pretty cool. Welcome back, Pete!”

Alonso has already slugged 226 home runs, all in a Mets uniform. The franchise record? Darryl Strawberry’s 252. That means he needs just 26 to tie it and 27 to claim the crown outright. For a guy who has never hit fewer than 34 homers in a full season (excluding 2020’s shortened campaign), that number feels well within reach.

The Model of Durability

If there’s one thing Alonso has proven besides his raw power, it’s that he shows up. The guy is as durable as they come. In a world where players hit the injured list for the smallest tweaks, Alonso has played at least 152 games in every full season. Even in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, he suited up for 57 of the 60 games. The man just plays.

A Legacy Set in Stone?

The Mets’ home run leaderboard is within striking distance, and Alonso has every tool to reach the top. Whether he stays in Queens for good or eventually moves on next year, it seems inevitable that he’ll take the franchise record for himself. It would be a fitting achievement for one of the premier power hitters of this era.