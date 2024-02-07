One Mets star wants teammate Pete Alonso to stay with the franchise amidst trade rumors and contractual disputes

May 27, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Colorado Rockies in the fourth inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Nimmo understands good and well what Pete Alonso brings to the table for the New York Mets on and off the field, prompting him to vouch for his teammate remaining in town.

Mets’ Brandon Nimmo does not take his teammate and franchise leader Pete Alonso for granted

As he told Joel Heyman on The Show per Mathias Altman-Kurosaki of Metsmerized Online, Nimmo understands that the Mets will only go as far as Alonso leads them in 2024 and that his locker room presence is invaluable to the team and their young guys:

“Nimmo also praised Alonso for being a positive influence in the team’s clubhouse and spoke about his own experience in free agency, when he chose the Mets over other suitors,” Kurosaki said of Nimmo.

“Nimmo also mentioned that David Stearns approached him about signing a center fielder and is willing to do whatever it takes to make the team better.”

Alonso can force the Mets front office into giving him a long-term deal commensurate with his output

Alonso is on a one-year, $20.5 million deal that allowed him and the Mets to avoid a third year of arbitration they both wanted to dodge. However, Alonso is underpaid for a slugger who has four of the five highest home run totals in a player’s first five seasons in the Majors.

Nimmo and Alonso seemingly have a strong relationship, which Alonso testified to during the tail end of the 2023 campaign. Swarmed by reporters, Alonso’s future with the team was the topic of conversation, to which he replied that he wanted to remain a Met for life and that he valued his relationship with his teammates, then-head coach Buck Showalter, and the front office.

Alonso will be a Met for at least until the winter of 2025. He and Nimmo will be the vanguards of a Mets offense that needs more efficiency and precision at the plate next season. Alonso saw a significant dip in batting average last year, while Nimmo put together a commonplace season but too bore culpability for the team’s failure to make the playoffs.