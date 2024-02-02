Mets sign journeyman lefty bullpen arm

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets have been rumored with just about everyone on the open market this offseason.

While they have stayed away from the significant splash moves, the new President of Baseball Operations, David Stearns, has done a stellar job improving the weak spots in the roster.

One of the more prominent areas of emphasis he has targeted is the bullpen, which finished the 2023 campaign with a 4.45 team ERA, the 8th highest in the majors.

Stearns added Jorge López, brought back Adam Ottavino, and signed numerous others to minor-league contracts.

Despite that, the blue and orange have been looking to add another lefty to their bullpen, and on Thursday, they did just that.

The Mets have signed Jake Diekman to a one-year $4 million contract

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the Mets have signed LHP Jake Diekman to a one-year contract worth around $4 million with a 2025 vesting option.

Diekman is coming off a 2023 campaign that was a tale of two halves.

The Nebraska native began last season pitching in the Windy City for the Chicago White Sox but struggled. The left-hander pitched 11.1 innings across 13 appearances to a 7.94 ERA with a 2.118 WHIP and 11 strikeouts.

Diekman then got designated for assignment, and the Tampa Bay Rays picked him up on a one-year deal.

Going from the cold of Chicago to the heat of Tampa was just what the Doane University alumni needed.

Diekman pitched 45.1 innings across 50 appearances to a 2.18 ERA with a 1.125 WHIP and 53 strikeouts.

In addition to pitching for the White Sox and Rays, Diekman has spent time with the Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Kansas City Royals, Oakland Athletics, and the Boston Red Sox.

What does this mean for the Mets?

With the signing of Diekman, the Mets bullpen is pretty much complete and has set it in stone for Opening Day.

Diekman will give the Mets an additional left-hander alongside Brooks Raley and a backup plan in case Raley misses a large chunk of the season once more.

The 37-year-old is also on a one-year deal, which allows the Mets to trade him at the deadline if the 2024 campaign does not go according to plan.

The Mets bullpen may appear complete but don’t be surprised if they are still rumored to sign another reliever.