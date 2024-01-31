MLB pipeline names 4 Mets players on their top 100 prospects list

Jeff Miller / Special to the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin / USA TODAY NETWORK

The future looks bright for the New York Mets. MLB Pipeline recently came out with their top 100 prospects list and included four young talents in the Mets’ ranks, as Matthew Postins of Fan Nation made mention of:

“That was infielder Jett Williams, who was ranked No. 45. [Drew] Gilbert was No. 53, [Luisangel] Acuña was No. 66 and Clifford was No. 97,” Postins said.

Jett Williams headlines top Mets prospects

Williams, a talented 19-year-old shortstop and outfield prospect, dialed in 45 stolen bases and 55 RBIs while posting an impressive .876 OPS in 2023. The highest-ranking Mets player on the list, Williams is expected to continue with AA Binghamton in 2024.

Speedsters and effective hitters round out the Mets’ pipeline talent

Gilbert also impressed in AA, touching home plate 79 times while sporting a .289 batting average. Seeing time at all three slots in the outfield, MLB.com sees Gilbert sliding over to right field as he could suit up in the big leagues as soon as 2024.

Shortstop and second baseman Acuña, the younger brother of reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuña, hits for average and like Williams is a menace in between bases, having stolen 57 bags in 2023. Rounding out the Mets’ highlighted prospects was OF Clifford, who clocked in 24 home runs for the Brooklyn Cyclones, though his 111 hits to 140 may need some attention.