Mets miss out on another star free agent target as offseason

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets can say goodbye to adding former All-Star Justin Turner to their infield for the 2024 MLB season.

Mets lose out to Blue Jays in their chase for Justin Turner

Turner had several big market franchises on their toes as his impending free agency decision was expected to come sometime this week. The 39-year-old slugger opted to sign with the Toronto Blue Jays on a one-year, $13 million deal, per multiple sources including MLB.com’s Keegan Mathison.

As of Jan. 29, the Mets were looked at as one of the favorites to bring Turner on board as MLB.com’s Jon Morosi tweeted:

Justin Turner’s free-agent decision is increasingly likely to occur this week.@redturn2’s market is helped by the fact that multiple large-market teams — Giants, Mets, Blue Jays, Cubs — are looking to add an impact corner infielder. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 29, 2024

Though up in age, Turner has shown no signs of slowing down. The former 2020 World Series champion drove in a career-high 96 RBIs along with 23 home runs to the tune of a .276/.345/.455 slash line for the Boston Red Sox in 2023.

The Mets lost out on a valuable contributor and insurance policy for their infield

Turner, who declined his $6.7 million player option, was viewed as an impact player who could supplement a Mets infield that is in danger of losing 1B Pete Alonso next offseason when his current one-year deal runs its course. Turner’s utility in being able to man first, second, and third base would have come in handy, especially as he saw 41 of his 58 infield appearances at first base a year ago.

Now, the Mets will look elsewhere in their efforts to build a stronger roster for next season.