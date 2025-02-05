Mets’ elite defensive free agent signs one-year deal with Twins

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

When the New York Mets traded for center fielder José Siri back in November, it was more than just a roster adjustment—it was a clear signal that Harrison Bader’s time in New York had come to an end. The signing of Juan Soto, combined with Jesse Winker’s return and a mix of other capable outfielders, left Bader without a seat at the table.

The Mets have Soto, Winker, Tyrone Taylor, Brandon Nimmo, and Starling Marte—plus some intriguing young prospects—so it’s clear that there is simply no space for the former Gold Glover. For Bader, the writing was on the wall. If he wanted playing time, he had to look elsewhere.

A Logical Landing Spot in Minnesota

With his defensive skill set still in high demand, Bader found a new home with the Minnesota Twins. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the center fielder inked a one-year deal with a mutual option for 2026—a move that makes plenty of sense for both sides.

In many ways, Siri and Bader are cut from the same cloth—both are elite defenders, but Siri offers a bit more pop at the plate. Once the Mets brought in his near-clone, Bader became expendable. Rather than fight for at-bats in a crowded Mets outfield, he took his glove and his speed to the AL Central.

What’s Bader’s Role with the Twins?

At first glance, Bader isn’t guaranteed everyday playing time in Minnesota, as the team already has Trevor Larnach, Matt Wallner, and Byron Buxton patrolling the outfield. That said, Buxton’s injury history is well-documented—he’s spent so much time on the injured list that his locker might as well come with a reserved sign. If past seasons are any indication, Bader could easily find himself in a starting role sooner rather than later.

Bader’s 2024 Performance and What the Mets Lose

While his offensive numbers with the Mets weren’t particularly flashy—a .236 average, 85 wRC+, 12 home runs, and 17 stolen bases—his defense remained his calling card. The numbers tell a mixed story: -2 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) doesn’t look great on paper, but 10 Outs Above Average (OAA) shows his range and instincts were still elite.

The Mets appreciated what Bader brought to the table in 2024, but baseball is a business. With Siri stepping in, New York gets a near-identical defensive presence with a bit more pop at the plate. For Bader, it’s a fresh start in a place that just might need him sooner rather than later.