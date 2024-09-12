Mets young slugger feels close to a breakthrough after key homer

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not a secret that New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez has had a rough season at the plate. He has been a steady contributor behind it, but is sporting a rather disappointing .672 OPS with just seven home runs in 86 games. Considering he hit 25 round-trippers last season, you know people, and particularly himself, expect more.

Alvarez has been working hard to get into a groove at the plate, and he delivered a huge home run on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays. Francisco Lindor gave the Mets life with a leadoff, game-tying homer in the ninth inning against Bowden Francis, who had a no-hitter going until that moment.

Francisco Alvarez gave the Mets some important cushion

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

A few moments and hitters later, Alvarez hunted a first-pitch fastball against Genesis Cabrera and hit it over the fence for a three-run homer that put the game out of reach for Toronto.

Alvarez was happy not only for himself, but also because the team was able to pull off an unlikely win. He then discussed how he feels he is getting closer to busting out in a big way:

“I feel like I’m getting closer. Getting better every day,” Alvarez said, per SNY. “Have to keep working. Don’t open my hips too much, stay close, that’s most important.”

He did make it clear that he would be more than willing to sacrifice individual success if that means the Mets are still winning games:

“If we keep winning I feel happy,” Alvarez said. “The bigger thing for me is try to help my pitchers. I give a better chance to the team to win. I really think that one’s the bigger thing I have to do.”

The Mets certainly welcome the defensive work, but it would be a nice bonus if he can get back on track offensively. If Alvarez can resemble his 2023 version — a catcher with 25-homer power and a .721 OPS – the Mets lineup could be much more dangerous ahead of a postseason push.