Mets & Yankees great gives update on heart attack recovery

New York Mets and Yankees great Darryl Strawberry is recovering from a sudden heart attack suffered on Monday.

Strawberry posted a picture on Instagram, giving his fans an update on his condition at St. Joseph West Hospital in Lake St. Louis, Missouri in the aftermath:

“I am happy and honored to report that all is well,” Strawberry penned.

The former 1984 NL Rookie of the Year gave the baseball world a scare after sustaining the life-threatening calamity.

Strawberry is gearing up for commemoration at Citi Field this summer

The 62-year-old former Yankees outfielder played 17 seasons in the MLB. He was an eight-time All-Star, three-time World Series champion, two-time Silver Slugger award winner and the 1988 NL home runs leader.

On June 1, Strawberry will have his No. 18 jersey retired by the Mets. The storied franchise and all of Strawberry’s loved ones are hoping he’ll make a full recovery in time for his commemoration.