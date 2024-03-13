Mets’ Edwin Diaz dazzles in Spring Training debut

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets got their superstar closer Edwin Diaz back from injury in grand fashion on Monday night. Diaz took the mound in the Mets’ 1-0 loss to the Miami Marlins for the first time since tearing his patellar tendon in the World Baseball Classic last March.

Mets: Edwin Diaz didn’t miss a step in first Spring Training appearance

The two-time All-Star threw a flawless 1-2-3 fifth inning and raved about his own performance after the game, saying this per Mike Puma of the New York Post.

“I knew I would be really good,” Diaz said. “But three strikeouts in the first outing was amazing.”

The Puerto Rican flamethrower topped out at 97.2 mph on the affair. His stuff was there. His confidence was evident. His output showed no traces of rust.

Diaz gave the Mets reason to be confident that he can return to the top of the position in 2024

The Mets were loving Diaz’s return to form. The expectation is that the two-time Reliever of the Year will be able to replicate a dominant 2022 run which saw him toss 118 strikeouts behind a career-high 1.31 ERA and 32 saves for the Mets.

The eight-year veteran will be available to close the show starting on Opening Day. If his performance on Monday night was an indicator of things to come, he’ll help the Mets protect leads and rack up much-needed extra victories in the win column with his presence.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza ought to feel confident with Diaz and Tylor Megill behind him in the bullpen with the season set to begin in under three weeks.