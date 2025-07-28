Mets: Yankees center fielder could be perfect deadline addition but a trade is unlikely

The New York Mets are staring down a troubling dilemma in center field, and it’s starting to feel urgent.

Tyrone Taylor, who has held down the position most frequently, is limping to a 59 wRC+, offering little at the plate.

Jeff McNeil has played admirably in center when called upon, but relying on a 33-year-old infielder to patrol the outfield daily is risky.

There’s also the fact that McNeil has battled injuries in the past—testing his limits might not be sustainable over 162 games.

Starling Marte is no longer a viable answer up the middle, as knee issues and age have taken their toll on his range.

And Jose Siri, who might’ve been a stopgap solution, remains out with an injury and doesn’t have a clear timetable to return.

This leaves the Mets scrambling for options as the trade deadline looms and their playoff window slowly closes.

Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Grisham Floated as a Trade Option

SNY’s Andy Martino recently floated a fascinating, if unlikely, idea: Trent Grisham to the Mets, via the Yankees.

As reported in yesterday’s column, Yankees have laid a little groundwork in trading free agents to be. I’m highly skeptical they’ll actually do it. Only happened once, in ‘16, and now they’re in playoff position. But if they somehow do, Trent Grisham is great fit for Mets. — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) July 28, 2025

It’s an eyebrow-raiser for a few reasons—not the least of which is the unlikeliness of a Yankees-Mets deal mid-season.

Still, Martino noted, “Trent Grisham is a great fit for the Mets,” if the Yankees seriously consider dealing expiring contracts.

Grisham, 28, is quietly putting together one of the better seasons of his career, with a 130 wRC+ and 17 home runs.

He’s also walking at a solid clip, and his .354 OBP would instantly add much-needed discipline to the Mets’ lineup.

Add in his plus glove in center field, and Grisham becomes more than just a short-term rental—he’s a potential spark plug.

Would the Yankees Actually Deal Him?

The real snag is whether the Yankees are actually willing to trade him—and that’s murky, given their current playoff position and iffy depth situation.

Right now, with Aaron Judge sidelined, trading Grisham might create a depth crisis they aren’t prepared to weather.

But the Yankees do have options—Cody Bellinger, Jasson Dominguez, Amed Rosario, and even Spencer Jones at Triple-A.

If they believe they can survive Judge’s absence and still make a run, maybe they entertain a Grisham deal provided he fills their pressing pitching needs.

There’s also the Giancarlo Stanton factor—limited to DH but capable of corner work in emergencies, potentially giving the Yankees another option there.

Do the Mets Have Enough to Offer?

Even if the Yankees are open to moving Grisham, it’s unclear whether the Mets have the assets to make a deal work.

Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images

Pitching is New York’s clear ask—starters, relievers, anyone with a pulse and decent command could help stabilize their staff.

While the Mets do have arms, most of them are either crucial to their current run or are not quite MLB-ready.

Unless the Mets are willing to part with someone like the injured Christian Scott or a high-leverage reliever—unlikely—it’s hard to find a match.

One possible angle: a three-team deal, or getting creative with cash and player control to align the puzzle pieces.

Otherwise, this trade feels like a theoretical fit more than a feasible one, at least at this stage.

The Wild Nature of Trade Season

But baseball’s trade season has a way of shattering logic—blockbusters often come from left field, sometimes literally.

So don’t rule anything out just because it feels odd. Grisham in Queens might be improbable—but it’s not impossible.

For the Mets, who are patching together a playoff push, adding a legit center fielder could be a season-defining swing.

And for the Yankees, selling high on Grisham while fortifying pitching depth could be a sneaky win in disguise.

Sometimes, the best trades are like solving a Rubik’s cube—one tough twist opens a whole new path to completion.

