Mets officials preparing for crucial weekend with trade deadline in mind

The New York Mets are officially on the clock, and their window to make moves is shrinking by the minute.

With the July 31 MLB trade deadline set for 6 p.m. ET, the next few days could define the rest of the Mets’ 2025 season.

Their front office isn’t just casually browsing — they’re fully immersed in the madness, exploring every trade possibility like shoppers on Black Friday.

And after adding left-handed reliever Gregory Soto in the last few hours, the wheels are turning even faster.

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

That Soto move signaled two things: the Mets are committed to buying, and they’re not waiting for the last second to get started.

Soto Addition Is Just the Beginning

Gregory Soto arrives as a piece, not the puzzle. The Mets know their bullpen needs more than just one arm.

Soto gives them a fireballer from the left side, but his command and inconsistency mean he can’t be the lone solution.

For a team trying to secure its place in the postseason, New York needs more reliability in late innings — someone who can lock it down without walking a tightrope every appearance.

They’ve had internal talks about other bullpen options, especially on clubs already committed to selling.

Clear Sellers Offer Immediate Trade Opportunities

Baltimore, which sent Soto packing, was among the first to openly wave the white flag. That early clarity made negotiations smoother.

Now, Mets GM David Stearns is circling other potential sellers like a shark in open water. The focus is on clubs on the edge of contention like the Rays, Angels, Marlins, Cardinals, Guardians and Twins, and both could be key if they pivot toward selling this weekend.

Cleveland’s bullpen, for example, has high-end arms that would draw major interest — Emmanuel Clase and Cade Smith top that list. If the Guardians decide to cash in, the Mets will likely be among the first in line.

The Waiting Game Is Almost Over

While some teams already know they’re out of the playoff race, many still haven’t decided which way to lean.

That’s what makes this weekend such a massive inflection point. Several teams are hovering near .500, unsure if they should reinforce or retreat.

Mets officials believe many front offices will know more about their deadline strategy by Sunday night — and New York intends to be ready when they decide.

Mike Puma of the New York Post reported that David Stearns and his staff are planning to “ramp up the process beginning Sunday night,” with specific targets and trade scenarios going under the microscope.

With several teams on the bubble as buyers/sellers, Mets officials view this weekend as a decision point for many. Team brass plans to ramp up the process beginning Sunday night, when more specific trade targets and scenarios will start being discussed among club officials. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) July 26, 2025

Sunday Night Could Define the Rest of the Season

Sunday marks more than the end of the weekend — it could be the start of an all-out roster overhaul for the Mets.

Once the bubble teams choose a direction, the trade market will open like a floodgate. Players who seemed unavailable just days ago may suddenly become realistic options, and the Mets are preparing to pounce.

That means scouring both the hitting and pitching markets. New York still needs a dependable starter and a legitimate center fielder, plus bullpen help.

Byron Buxton? Harrison Bader? Maybe

Should the Twins fall out of the race, Byron Buxton could be a name to watch — though his health is always a question and he doesn’t seem eager to leave Minnesota.

Even Harrison Bader, now with Minnesota and familiar with New York, could be a short-term stopgap. Neither player is a perfect fit, but both bring speed and defensive upside the Mets currently lack in center.

This isn’t just about plugging holes. It’s about building momentum, restoring belief, and giving fans a reason to believe in October baseball again.

The Calm Before the Chaos

Mets fans might want to savor the relative quiet of this weekend — because next week will be absolute mayhem.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Phone lines will light up, prospects will be shuffled like poker chips, and big names could be on the move. The Mets are gearing up for a trade deadline sprint, and by the time the dust settles, their roster could look very different.

Think of this stretch like a high-stakes chess match: every move matters, and the Mets are plotting theirs carefully before making a bold strike.

