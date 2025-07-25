Mets checked in on Marlins ace but consider his price ‘steep’

For the New York Mets, surviving July isn’t just about staying in the playoff hunt—it’s about outlasting their own injuries.

They made that abundantly clear Friday, acquiring left-handed reliever Gregory Soto from the Orioles. It was a move born out of urgency.

With A.J. Minter and Danny Young out for the year, Soto instantly becomes the Mets’ go-to lefty out of the bullpen.

But while shoring up the bullpen was vital, the Mets’ front office knows the work isn’t done—not with the rotation depth still razor-thin.

Rotation Still Feels Like Walking a Tightrope

Even with Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea back on the mound, the Mets can’t escape the feeling of holding their breath.

The rotation has leaned heavily on internal patches and short-term fixes, which rarely work in October—or even September.

So, naturally, the Mets are combing the market. Their latest swing? A check-in on Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara.

Sandy Alcantara: Tempting, But Troubling

Few names in baseball carry as much weight as Sandy Alcantara, the 2022 NL Cy Young winner and Marlins workhorse.

But the Mets are hesitating, and for good reason: Alcantara is coming off Tommy John surgery and hasn’t looked himself.

His 2025 numbers are discouraging—he’s posted a 6.66 ERA across 104 innings. That’s not ace material, not even close.

Dig deeper, though, and you’ll see signs of hope. Alcantara’s FIP sits at a more reasonable 4.48, suggesting he’s been unlucky.

In a way, he’s like a sports car coming off a crash—still powerful, but needing a new mechanic to fine-tune the engine.

The Cost of Talent in a Seller’s Market

According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the Mets were one of several teams to contact Miami about Alcantara.

But the Marlins’ asking price quickly cooled things off. New York doesn’t want to overpay for a pitcher who’s still rehabbing.

The Mets are among the teams that have checked in on Sandy Alcantara. The asking price is steep. The Mets haven’t ruled out adding a starting pitcher, but view it as a tough add given the market. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) July 25, 2025

This year’s trade market has morphed into a full-blown seller’s dream. Supply is low, demand is frantic, and prices are sky-high.

If the Mets truly want Alcantara, they’ll have to bet big—not just in prospects, but in patience and long-term vision.

Why the Mets Might Still Pull the Trigger

Alcantara’s contract isn’t cheap, but it’s not out of reach either—not for Steve Cohen’s deep-pocketed front office.

The right-hander is set to earn $17.3 million in both 2025 and 2026, with a $21 million club option for 2027.

That’s a lot for most teams. But for the Mets? It’s manageable, especially if they believe they can fix him in their lab.

There’s also the upside play: if Alcantara regains even 80% of his former form, the Mets could have a steal on their hands.

Days Remaining, Decisions Pending

For now, the team isn’t rushing into anything. They’re wary of the cost, but intrigued by the potential rebound.

With the July 31 deadline approaching, there’s still time for negotiations to heat back up—or pivot entirely elsewhere.

The Mets already made one splash with Gregory Soto. But if they want to truly contend, one more big move could be looming.

Alcantara may not be the answer today. But if his price drops—or if desperation spikes—don’t count the Mets out just yet.

