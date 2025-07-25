Teams reportedly asking the Mets about veteran outfielder as trade season heats up

When the New York Mets signed Starling Marte to a four-year, $78 million deal before 2022, expectations soared instantly.

He brought a veteran presence, elite speed, and consistent bat—exactly what the Mets needed atop their lineup. In year one, Marte delivered.

But injuries, age, and inconsistency caught up quickly. Now, Marte’s future in Queens is hanging by a thread.

Mets Fielding Calls on the Resurgent Veteran

According to New York Post insider Mike Puma, multiple teams have contacted the Mets about trading for Starling Marte. That alone is notable.

Teams have been asking the Mets about Starling Marte. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) July 25, 2025

Despite battling a nagging knee issue that recently sent him to the injured list, Marte has returned with renewed life at the plate.

In 192 plate appearances, he’s slashing a respectable .275/.356/.395 with a 119 wRC+. That means he’s still performing 19% better than league average.

He’s also added four homers and five steals, showing he’s not entirely lost his wheels or bat speed just yet. There’s still juice left.

A Trade Chip with Real Value—If the Price Is Right

The Mets aren’t looking to offload Starling Marte for nothing. But they aren’t blind to his limitations or their current roster crunch.

At 36, Marte is no longer a two-way weapon. He remains effective primarily against left-handed pitching, and he’s struggled with durability.

New York knows it may have to eat a sizable portion of his $20.75 million 2025 salary to make a deal happen. That’s the rub.

But the more of that contract the Mets are willing to absorb, the better the return they could extract from a contender in need.

Past Conversations Point to Ongoing Market

This isn’t the first time Marte’s name has surfaced in trade discussions. The Mets reportedly discussed deals with contenders over the winter.

The Kansas City Royals were one such team mentioned, but nothing materialized. That tells us the market wasn’t quite there—then.

Fast-forward to now: contenders are desperate for steady, versatile bats. Marte, when healthy, still checks a lot of those boxes.

His track record, especially in the postseason, adds to the appeal. He’s been in the fire before—and handled the heat just fine.

Marte’s Recent Form Helps Boost His Appeal

What makes Marte interesting is that, when healthy, his offensive profile remains quietly productive. He’s not flashy, but he’s efficient.

His plate discipline is as sharp as ever, with an improved walk rate and solid OBP helping him contribute even when the power isn’t there.

In many ways, he’s like a veteran point guard in basketball—calm under pressure, facilitating others, doing the small things right.

That type of player often gets undervalued until October rolls around and contenders crave experience and stability in chaotic moments.

What the Mets Really Need in Return

New York’s needs are glaring. They need reliable starting pitching, bullpen reinforcements, and preferably a center fielder with defensive chops.

If Marte can be used to help address one of those needs—especially if paired with another asset—the Mets will call it a win.

They don’t need to trade him, but it’s the kind of move that could grease the gears for broader roster upgrades.

There’s no clear urgency, but with the deadline nearing, every day counts. The Mets want to get this right.

A Decision That Could Shape the Deadline

If the Mets move Marte, it will likely be because they have a loftier objective in mind for his role.

They are bona fide contenders looking to improve at every spot they can.

And if they can extract value while offloading a chunk of salary—even better. It’s a delicate dance, but it’s one they must consider.

Marte still has something to offer. But whether his final act in New York is getting closer remains up to the trade winds.

READ MORE: Mets acquire left-handed reliever from Orioles to solve crucial need