Mets’ superstar receives important award from MLB legend

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Juan Soto has been all smiles since arriving at the New York Mets‘ spring training camp in Port St. Lucie. And why wouldn’t he be? The superstar outfielder is gearing up for a fresh chapter with his new team, already making an impact by launching a home run in his first at-bat. But Thursday brought something even more special—a visit from a legend and an honor that cements his place among the greats of Dominican baseball.

A Visit From a Hall of Famer

Soto’s day took an unforgettable turn when Juan Marichal, a Dominican baseball icon and the first player from the country inducted into the Hall of Fame, arrived in camp. The reason? To personally present Soto with the 2024 Juan Marichal Award, an annual honor given to the best Dominican player in Major League Baseball.

Juan Marichal is in Port St. Lucie today to award Juan Soto with the 2024 Juan Marichal Award, given each year to the best Dominican baseball player in MLB ?? pic.twitter.com/hBdvjDw8mw — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) February 27, 2025

There’s a certain poetic beauty to the timing. Marichal, a national hero in the Dominican Republic, presented the award on February 27—coinciding with the 181st anniversary of the country’s independence. It was a fitting way to celebrate both the sport and the nation that has produced so many of its stars.

Recognized for a Career Year

Soto earned the award for his monster 2023 season with the Yankees, where he put up numbers that would make any pitcher lose sleep. He hit .288, smashed a career-high 41 home runs, drove in 109 runs, and drew 129 walks—his signature skill at the plate. His 7.9 WAR was among the best in baseball, proving his value beyond just the stat sheet.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Those numbers didn’t just bring accolades; they brought generational wealth. After his MVP-caliber season, the Mets locked him up with a jaw-dropping $765 million deal, ensuring he’ll be a cornerstone of their franchise for the next 15 years.

Joining an Elite Club

Soto now joins an exclusive group of past Juan Marichal Award winners, which includes Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (2021), Sandy Alcántara (2022), and Marcell Ozuna (2023). The award isn’t just a trophy—it’s a testament to dominance among a nation that has produced some of the best players in the game. With his new team and a new chapter ahead, Soto is already making waves. And if history is any indication, this won’t be the last award with his name on it.