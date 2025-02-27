Mets throwing volatile pitcher into a prominant role out of desperation

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Mets‘ starting rotation is quickly becoming a major concern, with both Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea dealing with injuries before the regular season even begins. That puts 31-year-old right-hander Paul Blackburn in a position where he’ll have to step up in a big way—whether he’s ready or not.

The Mets Are Running Out of Options

With Montas sidelined for months due to a lat strain and Manaea dealing with an injury of his own, the Mets are being forced to turn to Blackburn, a pitcher with plenty of volatility in his track record.

Last season, he tossed 75.1 innings between the Oakland A’s and the Mets, posting a 4.66 ERA. While those numbers weren’t great, things actually got worse after he arrived in New York, where he put up a 5.18 ERA over 24.1 innings.

Despite that, the Mets don’t have much of a choice but to rely on him to help hold things together early in the season.

A Strong Comeback After a Scary Health Issue

Blackburn’s struggles last season were exacerbated by a cerebrospinal fluid leak that required surgery. It was a serious issue, and getting back to full health was the top priority before he could even think about his performance on the mound.

Fortunately, he’s bounced back well this spring, and the Mets are optimistic about what he can contribute. He took a big step forward on Wednesday, pitching a flawless first inning and striking out a batter in his spring debut.

Blackburn Feeling Confident Despite the Pressure

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza emphasized the importance of this moment, acknowledging how far Blackburn has come since his health scare.

“Huge day,” Mendoza said, via the New York Post. “It’s a big day for him, it’s a big day for us, because it wasn’t easy what he went through. It was pretty scary when he got the news. And the fact that it’s not even March — only one inning today, but he’s in live competition, facing another team. Huge step for him, proud of him. It means a lot that he’s pitching in games this early.”

Blackburn echoed that sentiment, happy to be back on the mound and feeling like himself again.

“I feel good. I feel good out there, feel like I can move the ball, feel like I can spin stuff like I normally have. Everything feels good out there.”

With the Mets already forced to lean on pitchers they weren’t expecting to rely on so soon, Blackburn will play a significant role in determining how well this rotation can hold up until reinforcements arrive.





