Mets struggling to dump $19 million infielder

The Mets are facing a familiar crossroads as they attempt to rework their roster for 2025, and part of that process includes finding a new home for veteran outfielder Starling Marte.

The 35-year-old has one year remaining on his deal, which comes with a $19 million price tag, and New York appears ready to move on. While trading Marte could open up some financial flexibility, finding a suitor has proven to be easier said than done.

According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the Mets are actively working to find Marte a “better situation” while also acknowledging he could still have a role on the roster if no deal materializes. Puma noted, “The Mets told Starling Marte last month they would try to trade him to a better situation, but at the same time could see a role for him if he stays. Even with Jesse Winker’s return, Marte figures as a righty DH possibility. Right now no traction for a trade. Marte is owed $19M.”

A Steep Decline in Production

Marte’s 2024 season left much to be desired. He played in just 93 games, slashing .269/.327/.388 with just seven home runs, 40 RBIs, and a 104 wRC+. His speed, once his signature skill, appeared to fade as well, with only 16 stolen bases compared to the 24 he posted the year prior in a similarly limited 86-game season.

From a defensive standpoint, Marte’s metrics continued to trend downward. He logged 680.1 innings in right field with -6 defensive runs saved and -8 outs above average. At this stage of his career, Marte’s defensive decline coupled with reduced offensive production makes him a tough sell, particularly for a team hoping to acquire him for anything more than a salary dump.

The Mets’ Dilemma

The Mets’ roster doesn’t leave much room for Marte, especially with the re-signing of Jesse Winker and the emergence of younger outfield options. While Marte could theoretically fill a role as a right-handed designated hitter, his $19 million salary is an expensive insurance policy for a player who no longer profiles as an everyday contributor.

The organization is likely hoping to find a team willing to take on some of Marte’s salary, though they may ultimately have to eat a portion of the deal to facilitate a trade. Marte’s experience and leadership could appeal to a team looking for veteran depth, but his declining performance makes him far from a hot commodity.

Finding a Path Forward

For now, the Mets appear stuck in a holding pattern. Moving Marte would open up valuable financial flexibility and free up roster space, but the lack of interest from other teams suggests they may have to wait until the market develops further. Whether Marte stays in New York as a complementary piece or is eventually shipped off, it’s clear the Mets view his hefty contract as a hurdle they need to clear to move forward with their offseason plans.