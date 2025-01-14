Mets struck gold with tremendous pitching extension

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

When the Mets extended Sean Manaea on a three-year, $75 million deal this offseason, it felt like they struck gold at just the right time. Manaea, a 32-year-old left-hander, proved in 2024 that he could still be a significant weapon in a major-league rotation. The deal isn’t just about locking up a reliable arm; it’s about capturing his upside at an affordable price, particularly given the inflated market for quality starting pitching.

Strong Numbers, Stronger Second Half

Manaea’s 2024 season was quietly impressive, with a 3.47 ERA over 181.2 innings. His ability to log innings and keep runs off the board speaks to his consistency, but it’s the evolution of his game in the second half that has Mets fans excited. He struck out 9.12 batters per nine innings, showing he still has the ability to miss bats, and his sinker/sweeper combo baffled hitters down the stretch.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

His sweeping slider was particularly devastating, allowing just a .193 batting average and a .311 slugging rate. It was a pitch that opponents knew was coming but still couldn’t handle. Manaea leaned heavily on his sinker in the latter half of the season, increasing its usage to 66% by the time the playoffs rolled around. The result? A .201 batting average and a .333 slugging percentage against it. It’s a pitch mix that could make him a nightmare matchup for years to come.

A Midseason Transformation

Manaea’s transformation midseason is what makes his contract extension even more intriguing. He abandoned his traditional slider entirely in favor of a sweeper, a move that not only gave him a more dynamic pitch but also altered the way hitters approached him. The Mets coaching staff identified his potential with the sweeper and helped him adjust his pitch usage, transitioning away from his four-seam fastball and leaning more into his sinker.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It’s a classic example of modern baseball analytics meeting old-school adjustments, and the results were undeniable. With these changes, Manaea went from being a solid mid-rotation arm to showing flashes of dominance that could place him among the league’s better left-handed starters.

The Value of a Southpaw Ace

Left-handed pitchers are always at a premium, and Manaea gives the Mets something they can’t easily find elsewhere: a potential No. 2 starter with the capability to eat innings and frustrate hitters on both sides of the plate. His ability to induce ground balls at a 37.6% rate (not astronomically high but serviceable), combined with his knack for keeping hitters off-balance, makes him a valuable asset. His 96th-percentile extension allows him to make his pitches seem like they’re coming in faster than they actually are.

The Mets have been aggressive in trying to build a balanced rotation, and Manaea’s left-handed presence complements their right-handed power arms. With his ability to keep the ball in the park and induce weak contact, he adds a different dimension to their staff that could pay dividends in the postseason.

Room for Growth

While Manaea’s sinker and sweeper have been lights out, there’s room for improvement with his change-up. It’s currently a pitch that lacks consistency, but if he can refine it, he could become even more dangerous. The Mets clearly see the potential for Manaea to grow into a more complete pitcher, and the short-term nature of his deal gives them flexibility if things don’t pan out as expected.

For now, the Mets have a steal of a contract with Manaea. He’s coming off one of the better years of his career, and the adjustments he’s made suggest that the best could still be ahead of him. This isn’t just a smart signing—it’s a calculated gamble that could turn into a massive win.