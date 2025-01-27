Mets still owe $25 million to quickly declining utility man

Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets owe Jeff McNeil $25 million over the next two years, and while that number may seem reasonable for a player of his caliber, the team is hoping for a bounce-back season after a subpar 2024 campaign. McNeil, known for his versatility and ability to hit for average, struggled to replicate his previous success.

In 129 games last year, McNeil slashed .238/.308/.384 with 12 homers and 44 RBIs, good for a 97 wRC+. While still hovering around league average offensively, these numbers were a far cry from the production Mets fans have come to expect, especially considering his 2022 campaign, where he was a batting champion and one of the most reliable contact hitters in the league.

Injuries certainly played a role in his regression, disrupting his rhythm and leaving the Mets searching for answers.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A Glimpse of Versatility

Despite his offensive struggles, McNeil remained an integral piece defensively. Spending 871.1 innings at second base in 2024, he posted a .983 fielding percentage with one defensive run saved. While he’s about average at second, his versatility is a major asset. McNeil can fill in at third base or shift to any outfield spot when needed, offering manager Buck Showalter flexibility when constructing lineups or managing injuries across the roster.

His defensive adaptability is a cornerstone of his value, even when his bat doesn’t reach its peak. Few players in the league can provide the same level of utility while maintaining steady enough production at the plate to remain a fixture in the lineup.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Room for Improvement

The Mets are banking on McNeil reversing his two-year trend of regression and returning to form in 2025. Injuries certainly played a role in his drop in performance, but the hope is that a fully healthy season allows him to rediscover his consistency. McNeil’s knack for making contact and hitting for average has always been his defining trait, and it’s what the Mets will need if he’s going to justify the remainder of his contract.

Even a slight uptick in production would give the Mets much-needed balance in their lineup. As the National League grows more competitive, they’ll rely on McNeil to be more than just a utility option. Whether he can rebound or not, his versatility remains a valuable insurance policy for a team with championship aspirations. However, the Mets need more than just a role player—they need the Jeff McNeil of 2022.