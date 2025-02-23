Mets’ starting pitcher just added another big time pitch to his arsenal

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Mets are banking on Clay Holmes making a successful transition from reliever to starter, and if his first spring outing was any indication, he might just be up to the challenge. Holmes tossed three scoreless innings, but what really turned heads was the addition of a new “kick change” pitch—something that could be a difference-maker in his expanded role.

A New Pitch With Major Potential

Holmes has long relied on a sweeping slider, gyro slider, and sinker combination, a mix that made him one of the best ground-ball relievers in the game. But moving to a full-time starting role requires more versatility, and he recognized that adding an effective off-speed pitch was necessary.

Enter the “kick change,” an 88-mph offering that mimics the movement of his sinker before dropping off a cliff with less velocity. The early feedback from hitters has been overwhelmingly positive.

“The feedback from hitters that were facing him here, I went up to someone and was like, ‘What’s that changeup looking like?’ And he’s like, ‘That was pretty nasty,’” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said, via NJ.com.

Mendoza emphasized that Holmes now needs to trust the pitch when it matters most.

“So it comes down to him trusting that pitch in games, in real competition, when he needs to make a pitch. When he needs to get out of an inning,” Mendoza added.

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

A Strong Start to an Ambitious Goal

Holmes has never thrown more than 70 innings in a season, so his goal of surpassing 150 in 2025 is ambitious. But his dominant spring debut suggests he’s on the right path.

“This is the most excited I’ve been to pitch. It’s definitely been up there,” Holmes said.

Holmes is embracing the opportunity and fully understands the challenge ahead.

“Just reflecting on that and just realizing where I’m at and the opportunity that I have and who I’m doing it with,” Holmes said, “it was an exciting day.”

A Crucial Piece for a Thin Mets Rotation

With Frankie Montas already dealing with an injury and a few other starters carrying durability concerns, the Mets need some good fortune in the rotation this year. If Holmes’ new pitch helps him navigate lineups multiple times through, he could be a much bigger asset than initially expected.

Three scoreless innings in spring training might not mean everything, but for a pitcher reinventing himself as a starter, it’s the best possible way to start.

