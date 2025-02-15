Mets’ starting outfielder explains his injury progress with hilarious quote

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

For months, New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo has been dealing with a persistent and painful opponent—plantar fasciitis. This nagging foot issue limited his ability to sprint during last year’s playoffs and lingered well into the offseason, even making its presence felt at the Mets’ recent fan fest. But at long last, Nimmo is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

The good news? He’s feeling much better. And in true Nimmo fashion, he had a unique way of describing it.

Running at 91%

Mets insider Tim Healey captured the moment when Nimmo updated reporters at spring training camp on his progress: “Brandon Nimmo said his foot is feeling good and he’s running at 91%. Yes, 91%.”

A joke? Maybe. But also a precise representation of his recovery. The outfielder clarified that the number wasn’t pulled out of thin air—it’s a calculated measurement based on his previous top sprint speed.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Beat writer Anthony DiComo added more context: “Brandon Nimmo (plantar fasciitis) says he’s gotten up to 91 percent in his running progression, which is measured against his previous top speed. He’s going to take things slow this spring, but Nimmo continues to believe he’ll make up that missing 9 percent before Opening Day.”

Playing Through the Pain

Even while battling foot pain and other nagging injuries in 2024, Nimmo managed to put up respectable numbers. He finished with a 109 wRC+ and 2.7 fWAR—not bad, but below his career mark of 128 wRC+. Those stats hint at just how much more he’s capable of when fully healthy.

At this point, Nimmo can hit, field, and do nearly everything required of him on a baseball diamond. The final hurdle? Running at full speed. And if his quirky progress report is anything to go by, he’s just about there.

It has certainly been a long road to get to where he is. Per DiComo, Nimmo has done more than his fair share of physical therapy, soft tissue work on his foot, strength work and shock therapy. He also received a platelet-rich plasma injection.

Key to the Mets’ Offense

Slated to bat fifth in the Mets’ retooled lineup, Nimmo’s performance is a key ingredient in the team’s recipe for success. If he regains that last 9%, the Mets’ offense could be a force to reckon with this season. One thing’s for sure—if he crosses that finish line at 100%, fans will be sprinting to their seats to watch.