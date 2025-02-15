Mets outfielder likely to stay despite continued trade speculation

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Every season, contenders face the tricky situation of dealing with aging players on hefty contracts. The Yankees are going through it with Marcus Stroman, and across town, the New York Mets are in a similar bind with Starling Marte.

A Shadow of His Prime

Marte was once a dynamic force—blazing speed, solid defense, and a reliable bat. But Father Time is undefeated, and at 36, he’s not the same electrifying player he once was. While he still brings value, expecting him to outrun time is unrealistic. Last season, he managed seven home runs, 16 stolen bases, and a respectable 104 wRC+, proving he can still contribute at the plate, even if his defensive prowess and base-stealing threat have dwindled.

The Financial Roadblock

The real issue, though, isn’t just declining skills—it’s his contract. Marte is set to earn $20.75 million this season before hitting free agency. That’s a steep price for a player no longer at his peak, and it’s made moving him a headache for the Mets’ front office. Even with the team reportedly willing to eat some of his salary or potentially attach a prospect to sweeten the deal, trade interest remains lukewarm.

A few weeks ago, there were reports, of a deal in place with the Kansas City Royals in which the plan was swapping Marte for reliever Hunter Harvey. It didn’t materialize, though.

Outfield Logjam

New York’s outfield is already crowded. With Juan Soto, Jose Siri, Brandon Nimmo, Tyrone Taylor, and Jesse Winker on the roster, keeping Marte around makes six—a surplus for a 26-man roster. Logically, he seems like the odd man out, yet finding a trade partner has proven difficult.

SI.com’s Pat Ragazzo recently reported that while the Mets are open to moving Marte, they might have no choice but to keep him through 2025. Given the lack of suitors, they may have to accept his presence and hope he can provide value in a lesser role.

The Mets are still open to trading Starling Marte if the right deal arises, but the current expectation is that he will stick with the club in 2025, sources tell Mets On SIhttps://t.co/dSgsBdjpft — Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) February 14, 2025

What is Marte’s assignment and place on the 2025 Mets? Well, it looks like he will be on the weak side of a DH platoon with the lefty-hitting Jesse Winker, but injuries can always change things and give him an expanded role.

At this point, it’s less about what Marte can offer and more about what teams are willing to take on. Without a trade, the Mets will have to make the best of a situation they were hoping to avoid.