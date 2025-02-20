Mets’ star slugger takes a ‘tumble’ but seems to have avoided injury

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Spring training isn’t just warmups and easygoing drills; it’s as close to the real thing as baseball gets before Opening Day. And just like in an actual game, the occasional mishap is bound to happen. That’s exactly what went down on Thursday when New York Mets star Pete Alonso had an unsettling moment on the field. During infield drills, Alonso took an awkward fall at first base and stayed down for a moment, visibly in pain.

Pete Alonso Had A Scare During Spring Training

Mets insider Anthony DiComo reported the incident on X, noting that Alonso went inside to get checked out but returned to the field shortly after, seemingly no worse for wear:

“Scary moment at Mets camp this morning as Pete Alonso took a tumble at first base and was down for a moment during infield drills. Looked to be in some pain,” DiComo reported. “Alonso went inside to get checked out and appears to have shaken it off quickly. He’s back on the field now.”

It Could Have Been A Lot Worse For Alonso

As it turns out, the scare came from a ball that took an unfortunate hop and caught him in the eye. It could have been far worse, but in true Alonso fashion, the slugger shook it off and got right back to work. SNY posted a video of the mishap on their X account:

Pete Alonso was back on the field after being hit in the face by a ball earlier in morning workouts pic.twitter.com/YIIdXYjXhK — SNY (@SNYtv) February 20, 2025

If there’s one thing fans have come to expect from Alonso, it’s his toughness. Since making his MLB debut in 2019, the first baseman has been a near-constant presence in the lineup, rarely missing time. Whether it’s a wayward baseball or the grind of a 162-game season, Alonso finds a way to push through.

The Mets’ ‘Iron Man’

With 226 career home runs and counting, the Mets’ $54 million man is a cornerstone of the franchise. His bat is expected to do plenty of damage again in 2025, making every moment he spends healthy on the field crucial for New York’s success. Luckily for Mets fans, Thursday’s scare turned out to be just that—a scare. Alonso was back in action before anyone had too much time to worry, proving once again that he’s as tough as they come.