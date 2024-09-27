Mets star set to return to the lineup this weekend vs. Milwaukee

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets star Francisco Lindor has had to battle to overcome a back injury that forced him out of September 15’s game after just a few innings. The ailment effectively affected his chances to make his case for NL MVP and forced the team to call up top prospect Luisangel Acuña, but even though the Mets have certainly missed their shortstop, they remain in the race for a postseason spot.

Fransisco Lindor is set to return to the lineup

The Mets survived without Lindor for more than 10 days, but the all-around superstar is set to return to the lineup when the team plays against the Milwaukee Brewers this weekend, still vying for a postseason spot.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

You can firmly say that Lindor’s return is coming at the best possible time, as the Mets still need wins to secure their presence in October.

The All-Star infielder was ready to pinch-hit for Tyrone Taylor on Tuesday but the game ended before he got a chance to hit. Then, on Wednesday, he was originally in the lineup as the leadoff hitter and shortstop against the Atlanta Braves before inclement weather forced the league to suspend the contest.

The Mets are ready to welcome back their star

He has had a positive week, and those developments prove that he is finally ready to resume his journey to help the Mets qualify for the promised land.

“He was feeling good today,” manager Carlos Mendoza told the Mets’ official site. “That’s why he was in the lineup. He’s going to work out, hit in the cages, move around, and we’ll see how he continues to progress. But we’re buying him an extra day or two here.”

Lindor may not have enough time to convince voters that he should be the NL MVP award winner over Shohei Ohtani, but he sure can help the Mets make it to the postseason with a strong series against the Brewers.