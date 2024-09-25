Mets’ MVP candidate in play for Wednesday’s game

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

New York Mets star Francisco Lindor has been out of action since he was removed from September 15’s game with back discomfort. The team said, after performing an MRI, that he would need three to five days before returning to the lineup, but it has taken him a bit longer than that.

Fransisco Lindor nearly made his return on Tuesday

Still, the player is not only eager to return but also close. He wasn’t on the Mets lineup on Tuesday’s 5-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves, but was about to make an appearance as a pinch-hitter when the game ended.

Yes, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza had him on the on-deck circle preparing to hit for Tyrone Taylor if the inning went longer than the minimum three hitters, but that didn’t happen so Lindor didn’t make his long-awaited return.

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The fact he was about to play makes him a candidate to return on Wednesday for the second game of the series against the Braves. That is if the weather allows it, of course.

“Let’s see how he feels tomorrow. He could be in play,” Mendoza said, per SNY. “He kept hitting throughout the game, sat down a couple of times, went into the cage and was moving around and felt good enough to say ‘give me an at-bat there if it gets there.’”

The Mets are about to get their MVP candidate back

It didn’t quite get there, but the Mets might be about to have their MVP candidate back in the lineup or available off the bench if that doesn’t happen.

Before the game, Lindor went through a full workout and reported no issues. “Nothing new, other than he’s going to continue to go through a workout, he’s going to try to push it again, and he’s going to let me know whether he’s available for today or not,” Mendoza had stated before the first pitch on Tuesday.

The Mets, who could be in a dangerous position with a loss on Wednesday, need him. He is hitting a cool .271/.342/.494 with 31 homers, 86 RBIs, and 103 runs scored with excellent defense at shortstop.