Mets star ‘optimistic’ he’ll play again in the regular season

New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor last played on Sunday, September 15, when he was removed after just one at-bat with back discomfort. The team called up prospect Luisangel Acuna to replace him on the field, and Lindor received an MRI just to check there wasn’t any structural damage.

Fransisco Lindor might need to play through pain to return during the regular season

From there, it has been a long journey for the talented Mets infielder, getting treatment and even a facet joint injection in the area last Thursday to speed up his recovery. He has conceded that he might have to play through some pain when trainers clear him to return, but he expects to do so this week before the expiration of the regular season:

“I’m optimistic that I’m gonna play,” Lindor said, per SNY. “I have faith, I believe in the lord. I believe in what the trainers are doing. I believe that I’m doing everything I can day in and day out to try and be in a position where I can get back and play. I want to be there as much as anybody, and the trainers want me there as much as anybody. It’s just a matter of hitting that spot that they’re going to feel safe and they’re going to feel good. And then same thing for me.”

The Mets, and Lindor himself, will need to be patient

There is too much at stake for the Mets, who have a two-game lead over the Atlanta Braves for the last Wild Card spot but will play a three-game series against them starting on Tuesday. It has been a day-to-day evolution for the Mets’ MVP candidate, but there is no denying it has been a bit slower than everyone anticipated.

There is a fine line between playing through pain and risking a more severe injury. At this point, the Mets know that Lindor will probably have to experience the former if he wants to return in the regular season and be ready for the playoffs, but they want to avoid the second scenario at all costs.

Lindor has a .271/.342/.494 line with 31 home runs, 27 stolen bases, 39 doubles, 103 runs, and 86 RBIs, not to mention elite defense at a premium position. He is just too important for the Mets to risk a return when he is not ready.

Fans, trainers, and Lindor himself will need to be patient.