Mets star says Subway Series would be a ‘dream scenario’

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3–1 in their National League Division Series. The New York Yankees, meanwhile, defeated the Kansas City Royals in the American League Division Series, 3–1. Could it be? Is a Subway Series in store?

Could the Mets and Yankees meet in the World Series?

It depends on many factors. The Mets would have to keep up their momentum and eliminate whoever wins Game 5 of the other NLDS between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Yankees would have to do the same and leave behind either the Cleveland Guardians or the Detroit Tigers.

It’s possible, though, and Mets star outfielder Brandon Nimmo dreams about the possibility.

“It would be amazing,” he said according to SNY. “Definitely if it comes to that point we would enjoy the heck out of it and it would be an amazing time to be part of the city and part of these two organizations. But both teams have something to take care of before, and that’s a big something.”

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets need to overcome the NLCS first

That last part is the key to everything. The Mets want to win the World Series, and who they beat on their way to the title doesn’t really matter. Yes, it would be cool for the entire city of New York if the Yankees were their foe, but what Nimmo is saying is that it’s important not to lose sight of the main objective: taking care of the NLCS.

The Subway Series was a blast in 2000, though, and it would be a fun way to cap an incredible year for the Mets and Yankees:

“We’re going to be focused on that and not let our minds drift, but it would be a blast, there’s no doubt about it. It would be a dream scenario, I would enjoy the heck out of it and it would be a story you’d tell for the rest of your life — but there’s a big obstacle in the way so we’re focusing on that.”

The Mets just left the Phillies and the Milwaukee Brewers behind, but they know the difficulty level is about to go up again when they face the Dodgers or Padres. But are filled with stars and represent a huge threat.

Will the baseball gods have a surprise in store for people in New York? We are just a couple of weeks away from finding out.