Mets’ star prospect has a chance to steal the third base job

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Spring training is just around the corner, and the Mets have a few key position battles set to unfold, none more intriguing than the one at third base. With Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio, and rising prospect Luisangel Acuña all vying for the job, the hot corner could be a revolving door in camp until one player separates himself from the pack.

Manager Carlos Mendoza has already hinted that Acuña is expected to have a “huge role” for the Mets this season, making him the name to watch as the team evaluates its infield options.

Acuña’s Rapid Rise

Acuña may be the most exciting player in this competition, given his raw tools and defensive versatility. However, he has a tendency to hit the ball into the ground frequently, so elevating the ball and putting it in the air needs to be a focus for his offensive game.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The 22-year-old spent most of 2024 at Triple-A, where he put together a rather underwhelming season at the plate, slashing .258/.299/.355 with seven home runs, 50 RBIs, and 40 stolen bases over 131 games. However, once he got a brief taste of the majors, he looked like a completely different player.

Over a small but eye-catching 14-game sample in the big leagues, Acuña hit .308/.325/.641 with three home runs, six RBIs, and a 166 wRC+, immediately turning heads and making his case for a larger role in 2025.

Defensively, he logged 89.2 innings at shortstop, finishing with a .977 fielding percentage, one defensive run saved, and three outs above average. He’s athletic, rangy, and has shown the ability to handle multiple infield positions. The Mets have been working him out at third base this offseason, giving him a legitimate shot to win the job outright.

Baty and Mauricio Face Uncertain Paths

Brett Baty is still in the mix, but his offensive inconsistencies have made it difficult for the Mets to fully commit to him. In 2024, he slashed .229/.306/.327 with just four home runs and 16 RBIs over 50 games. For a player once viewed as the team’s third baseman of the future, his inability to find sustained success at the plate has raised serious concerns.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Mauricio is a bit of a wild card. His talent has never been in question, but his durability has been an issue in recent years. If healthy, he could push for playing time, but there’s no guarantee he’ll be ready to compete at full strength this spring.

Acuña’s Job to Lose?

Given the circumstances, Acuña has a direct path to the Opening Day roster. His speed, defense, and ability to make contact are already major assets, and if he can show some consistency in spring training, the Mets may have no choice but to give him the nod.

With Mendoza already hinting at a big role for Acuña, all signs point to him getting a legitimate chance to lock down the position. If he carries over the momentum from his brief major league stint last season, he may not just win the job—he could become the long-term answer at third base for the Mets.