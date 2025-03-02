Mets’ star prospect dodges major injury

Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

The Mets held their breath for a moment on Saturday afternoon when Luisangel Acuña took a fastball to the elbow from Shane McClanahan. The 22-year-old infielder, fighting for a roster spot this spring, immediately went down in pain, but the good news is that he seems to have avoided anything serious.

A Close Call for Acuña

McClanahan’s fastball ran inside, and Acuña didn’t have time to react before it caught him on the elbow. He was in clear discomfort, but the Mets dodged a bullet as the ball hit his elbow pad, absorbing most of the impact. After the game, manager Carlos Mendoza gave an encouraging update.

“Talking to the trainers, they’re not too concerned,” Mendoza said. “Got him in the elbow. Got him pretty good, obviously. Got the pad there in the left elbow and it got him good. We’ll check him again tomorrow, but as of right now, the trainers are telling me he should be fine.”

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Given the Mets’ already shaky depth in the infield, an injury to Acuña would have been another headache. He is expected to be a key piece for the team in 2025, even if he’s not ready for an everyday role this year.

A Struggle for Consistency

Acuña has had a tough start to spring training, hitting just .200/.273/.200 over five games with one RBI and two stolen bases. His speed is undeniable, and his defense gives him a chance to contribute, but his offensive game still needs refinement.

Last season in Triple-A, he struggled to make consistent contact and showed little power. The Mets are being patient, knowing he’s still developing his plate discipline and approach. While they hope he takes a step forward this year, they aren’t banking on him becoming a major offensive threat just yet.

Looking Toward the Future

Acuña is viewed as a long-term impact player, but he’s still a work in progress. If he can make strides at the plate, his defensive skill set and base-running ability give him a path to a starting role down the line. For now, he’ll need to shake off Saturday’s scare and get back to finding his rhythm at the plate.

