Mets’ star prospect could explode onto the scene in 2025

Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

The Mets might have a hidden gem in Luisangel Acuña, and 2025 could be the year he forces his way into an everyday role. The 22-year-old prospect has been working all over the infield, with manager Carlos Mendoza suggesting weeks ago that he’ll have a “huge role” this season. Whether that’s at second base, third base, or in a utility role remains to be seen, but Acuña’s upside is undeniable.

Infield Versatility Could Earn Him a Spot

Acuña’s ability to play multiple positions makes him a valuable piece in the Mets’ infield puzzle. He’s taken grounders at third base, indicating he’s in the mix to win the job.

If Mark Vientos struggles defensively at the hot corner, the Mets could shift him to designated hitter and give Acuña a chance to prove himself as an everyday third baseman. He already looked sharp in a small major league sample at shortstop last season, and if his glove translates well to third, he might end up sticking there long-term.

Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Offensive Potential Waiting to Be Unlocked

In his 14-game stint in the majors last season, Acuña showed flashes of his potential, hitting .308/.325/.641 with three homers and six RBIs. The bat-to-ball skills are already there, but the key to unlocking his next level is lifting the ball more consistently. His average launch angle in Triple-A was just 4.4°, meaning he’s pounding the ball into the ground rather than elevating it. With some adjustments, he could tap into more power and become a legitimate offensive force for the Mets.

Elite Speed as a Game-Changer

Even if Acuña doesn’t immediately break out as a power hitter, his speed alone could make him a difference-maker. He has the potential to steal 40 bases a season, which gives the Mets another dimension in their offense. Few players can impact a game with their legs the way Acuña can, and that’s something the team will look to maximize in 2025.

Confidence Growing Heading into Spring

Acuña isn’t just physically ready for a bigger role—he’s mentally locked in as well. He’s feeling more comfortable in the clubhouse and has settled in with his teammates, which should help him play loose and confident this spring.

“As soon as I made it to the big leagues (last season), my teammates showed a lot of confidence in me,” Acuña told NJ Advance Media. “I’m a chill guy. This year, I know most of the guys here now, so I came in a lot more confident.”

With the Mets still figuring out their infield alignment, Acuña has a golden opportunity to prove he belongs. If he takes another step forward, he could become a key part of the lineup for years to come.





