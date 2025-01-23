Mets star infielder shocked over former teammate lingering in open market

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New York Mets star Jef McNeil is baffled that Pete Alonso still has not been signed in free agency. The superstar slugger was expected to be among the top players on the open market this offseason, however, league interest in signing him has been shockingly minimal.

Jeff McNeil wants Pete Alonso back with the Mets

Per Pat Ragazzo of New York Mets on SI, McNeil not only expressed his shock over the four-time All-Star not being taken by a franchise, but also voiced his support toward Alonso coming back to New York for next season, saying:

“A little bit surprised he’s still out there,” McNeil told Anthony Rieber of Newsday on Tuesday via Zoom to promote his participation in the celebrity portion of an LPGA tournament that is happening next weekend. “…He’s my really good buddy on the team. I wish him all the best.”

McNeil & Alonso have shared Mets journeys together

McNeil and Alonso joined the Mets one year apart from one another. The former entered the big leagues in 2018 and the latter in 2019. Both elite sluggers have been instrumental in helping New York ascend to contender status over the last several seasons.

In the case of Alonso, his 34 home runs, 88 RBIs and .240 batting average were all down tallies for the Florida native. That says something about just how formidable the former 2019 MLB home run leader is as a power hitter for his career.

Alonso has an avenue to re-sign with the Mets

Nevertheless, his demands for a long-term deal in the ballpark of $200 million have not aligned with what the Mets have wanted to sign him to, that being a shorter-termed deal at around $90 million. This, plus a narrowed market for the 30-year-old first basemen has made it difficult for Alonso to find an MLB home.

It is McNeil’s hope, like New York’s front office, that their franchise pillar will return this offseason. However, the former made it known that he’s given Alonso his space this winter to deliberate and come to a decision on his own terms.