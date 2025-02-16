Mets’ star free agent holding out hope for reunion

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Although a reunion with the New York Mets hangs in the balance for Jose Iglesias, he’s still banking on a return until that door is fully closed.

Mets: Jose Iglesias understands business aspect of FA negotiations

According to SNY’s Phillip Martinez, the Mets want to leave room open on their roster for younger talent. Mets president David Stearns has been rather resolute in the franchise’s stance to head in a different direction. Nevertheless, it will take a new contract with another team to deter Iglesias entirely:

“It hurts because we started something that definitely isn’t finished yet,” Iglesias said. “It took a lot for us to get where we got. That’s what hurts. I definitely get that it’s a business. But it definitely hurts.”

“It’s not over until I sign with someone else,” Iglesias said. “That’s what my gut is telling me.”

Mets could use another efficient slugger like Iglesias

There’s still time for Iglesias and the Mets to come to terms on a deal, though the tenor around the franchise appears bleak. Should he come back in 2025, the Cuban talent would bring high-level efficiency to the ball club.

Last season, Iglesias hit a blistering .337 at the plate. For his career, the righty slugger owns a .283 batting average. He’s also been solid as a run-scorer and in the RBI department.

Whether in the middle of at the end of New York’s order, Iglesias would be a strong option that could get on base and allow the Mets to continue moving players along the bags. Should the Mets move forward as planned, he can bring that productivity to another franchise, particularly one bereft of hitters for average in the top half of their order.