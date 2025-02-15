Mets’ $19.5 million outfielder on the trade block could actually be an asset

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Mets find themselves in an interesting position with 36-year-old outfielder Starling Marte, who is entering the final year of his contract. Set to earn $19.5 million this season before hitting free agency, Marte is a player the Mets wouldn’t hesitate to trade if a viable suitor emerged. However, moving that contract has been a challenge, given his recent injury history and declining athleticism.

An Aging Asset With Limited Trade Appeal

Marte’s best days are behind him, and injuries have kept him from playing a full season since 2022. Last year, he appeared in just 94 games, hitting .269/.327/.388 with seven homers, 40 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases. He remained slightly above average offensively, but his stolen base numbers dropped from 24 in 2023, showing that his once-elite speed isn’t the same weapon it used to be.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Defensively, Marte is far removed from his peak years in Pittsburgh, when he was one of the better outfielders in the game. While he still has some ability to contribute, he’s not the type of player teams would aggressively pursue via trade, especially at his current salary.

A New Role in 2025

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his long-term future, Marte has embraced the reality of his situation. He understands his role may decrease this season, and manager Carlos Mendoza has already had an honest conversation with him about expectations.

“It was a really honest conversation and he took it really well. He’s at the point in his career that he wants to win, and he’s willing to do whatever it takes to help us win baseball games,” Mendoza told NJ.com.

Rather than relying on Marte as an everyday outfielder, the Mets are expected to platoon him with Jesse Winker and utilize him in a more situational role. There’s also the possibility of him getting reps at designated hitter when Juan Soto needs a break from the outfield.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

“He’ll come off the bench when he’s not in the lineup,” Mendoza added. “There will be situations where if I feel there’s a right matchup for Winker, I’m going to take the bat from him. I already told him that. … There’ll be days where Soto might DH (and) he’ll play right.”

The Best-Case Scenario for the Mets

If Marte can stay healthy and produce at a respectable level, the Mets might be able to generate some trade interest before the deadline. Teams looking for a veteran bat with postseason experience could take a flier, especially if the Mets are willing to eat some of his salary.

At the very least, Marte can be a valuable depth piece and contribute in a part-time role. While his days as a star player are long gone, he still has something to offer—just in a much more limited capacity.





