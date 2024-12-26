Mets sport a triple-digits pitcher in the minors primed for a huge 2025 season

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets have a gem in their farming system that may be ready to take the big leagues by storm in 2025. Star righty Brandon Sproat is the Mets’ No. 1 overall prospect. He is projected to be called up to the Majors next season. The flamethrower’s stuff, coupled with his standout efficiency offers mouth-watering forecasts as to what he could prove himself to be as soon as he takes the big league mound.

Mets: Flamethrower Brandon Sproat ready for the MLB

SNY’s Joe DeMayo appraised the 24-year-old in a recent article published on Monday by saying this:

“After signing as a second-round pick out of the University of Florida in 2023, Sproat took minor league baseball by storm with his 100 mph fastball. He went from an arm that many considered to be a project to one of the best pitching prospects and a consensus Top 100 prospect in the sport,” DeMayo wrote.

Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Along with his triple-digit fastball, the Florida native has gone 7-4 with a 3.40 ERA, a scintillating 1.11 WHIP, and 131 strikeouts in 24 games for the Triple-A Syracuse Mets. As far as what Sproat has left to refine in his repertoire, DeMayo continued by saying:

“Sproat will have to refine some of his secondary offerings and clean up some of his in-zone command, but he possesses No. 2 type starter potential and I think he could force the Mets’ hand in the first half of 2025.”

Sproat can be a great backend rotational piece for Mets

New York has a host of pitchers already in their rotation. Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea will go one and two for the Mets next season, with David Peterson, Clay Holmes, and Frankie Montas rounding out their stout featured rotation. The franchise could also bring back free agent hurler Jose Quintana, who finished with a 3.75 ERA and 135 Ks last season, and are still in the hunt for Japanese sensation Roki Sasaki after he was posted this offseason from Japan’s NPB.

Sproat would be a great option for Mets manager Carlos Mendoza to deploy out of their sixth slot, and he along with the 25-year-old incoming second-year veteran Christian Scott will lead their next wave of talent on deck to burgeon.