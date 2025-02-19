Mets’ manager makes important revelation about batting order

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The New York Mets are piecing together what looks like one of the most formidable lineups in baseball. Adding Juan Soto to the mix was a massive move, but securing Pete Alonso’s return and already having the likes of Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo, Jeff McNeil, and Mark Vientos gives this offense some real bite.

Mets skipper Carlos Mendoza has made it clear that Lindor will be his leadoff hitter. It’s a logical decision—getting one of your best bats the most opportunities to do damage is just a good strategy. And in the latest discussion with Gary Apple of SNY, Mendoza indicated he’s leaning toward slotting Soto right behind Lindor in the order.

Soto Has Thrived From The Second Hole

Nothing is etched in stone, but the fact Mendoza is already thinking about Soto in the two-hole says a lot. The logic checks out—Soto thrived in that role last season with the Yankees, and while he has had success in different spots, his ability to get on base and produce runs makes him an ideal bridge to the big bats like Alonso and Vientos.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Historically, Soto has slashed .268/.407/.483 with an .890 OPS when batting second. While those numbers might not be his absolute peak, they still reflect an elite level of production. And let’s be real, with the kind of hitters surrounding him, he’s going to see plenty of pitches to do damage.

A Stacked Lineup

From top to bottom, this Mets lineup is stacked. The heart of the order is a nightmare for opposing pitchers, and the lower half—featuring guys like McNeil, Francisco Alvarez, Starling Marte, and Jose Siri—ensures there are no easy outs.

Soto put up a monster 180 wRC+ last season in the Bronx, and the Mets will be hoping for more of the same as he settles into Queens. Whether he’s hitting second or somewhere else, his presence alone elevates an already potent lineup.