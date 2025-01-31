Mets sign 27-year-old versatile infielder to contract

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Mets made a low-risk depth move on Friday afternoon, signing 27-year-old infielder Nick Madrigal, according to The New York Post’s Jon Heyman. Madrigal, a right-handed hitter with experience at both second and third base, has been primarily known for his bat-to-ball skills and defensive versatility. However, his offensive production in recent years has left much to be desired.

Last season, Madrigal appeared in 51 games but had only 94 plate appearances, slashing .221/.280/.256 with 10 RBIs. Power is virtually nonexistent in his game—he has just four career home runs over 285 major league games. Given his limited offensive ceiling, he’s more likely to serve as a depth piece in Triple-A rather than making an immediate impact on the major league roster.

Credit: Mark Hoffman;Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Defensive Fit and Positional Insurance

While Madrigal has experience at both second and third base, the Mets are clearly bringing him in as insurance for Brett Baty, who is currently projected to be the team’s starting third baseman. Madrigal logged 138 innings at third base last season and 91 at second, but his defensive metrics weren’t particularly strong. He combined for -2 defensive runs saved and -5 outs above average, showing that he’s not exactly a standout defender.

Historically, third base has been his stronger position, which is likely why the Mets see value in having him around. With Mark Vientos preparing for a transition to first base—assuming Pete Alonso doesn’t return—the Mets need as many infield depth options as possible. Madrigal fits the bill as a contact hitter who can provide defensive flexibility, but it remains to be seen if he’ll earn a roster spot.

A Role in Triple-A Seems Likely

Given his struggles at the plate and his defensive limitations, Madrigal is more of a safety net than an immediate contributor. The Mets are likely bringing him in to compete for a spot in camp, but barring an injury or an unexpected performance surge, he seems destined to start the season in Syracuse.

For a team looking to solidify its infield situation, this is more of a footnote than a headline-grabbing move. But in a long season, depth matters, and Madrigal gives the Mets another option should they need reinforcement at third base.