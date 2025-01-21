Mets should bring back electric infielder on one-year deal

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Jose Iglesias might not be the flashiest name in free agency, but the veteran infielder proved his worth to the Mets in 2024. Over 85 games, the 35-year-old delivered an impressive .337/.381/.448 slash line with four homers, 26 RBIs, and a 137 wRC+. His 13.4% strikeout rate and 4.1% walk rate showcased his disciplined approach at the plate. While Iglesias has had his share of ups and downs throughout his career, his 2024 performance was a steadying presence for a team that needed consistency down the stretch.

A Reliable Option in the Infield

Defensively, Iglesias was versatile and dependable. He logged 477 innings at second base, where he recorded one defensive run saved and one out above average. Though he only spent 18 innings at shortstop, his history as an experienced defender at the position adds to his appeal.

What’s more, Iglesias made an impact at third base last season, where he played 130 innings and tallied four defensive runs saved and two outs above average. For a Mets team lacking depth at third, he could be an excellent insurance policy.

Solving the Depth Problem

At the moment, the Mets are relying on Mark Vientos and Brett Baty as their primary options at third base. While both players have potential, neither brings the defensive reliability Iglesias offers. His ability to move seamlessly between multiple infield positions makes him a perfect fit for a roster that needs depth and flexibility. Whether as a second baseman, shortstop, or third baseman, Iglesias provides the Mets with a proven veteran who can step up in critical moments.

An Affordable and Familiar Face

Given his age, Iglesias likely won’t command a hefty contract, making him an affordable option for a team operating as if they have financial constraints. While he may explore starting opportunities elsewhere, it’s not far-fetched to imagine him returning to Queens. He’s well-liked by teammates and fans alike, and his contributions in 2024 earned him the trust of the organization. For the Mets, bringing back Iglesias on a one-year deal is a low-risk move with the potential for high rewards.

A Hero When It Counted

Down the stretch, Iglesias became one of the unsung heroes for the Mets. His timely hitting, reliable defense, and calm presence added a layer of stability. If the Mets want to maintain that stability heading into 2025, retaining Iglesias could add to the equation.