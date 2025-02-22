Mets’ risky pitching acquisition puts on a clinic in spring win

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The Mets’ gamble on Clay Holmes as a full-time starter is already looking like a smart move. The 31-year-old, known for his elite ground-ball tendencies, put together a stellar outing in the team’s 6–2 win over the Houston Astros on Saturday afternoon.

Holmes cruised through three flawless innings, striking out three while keeping the ball on the ground—a blueprint the Mets are hoping to see regularly throughout the season.

Transitioning From the Bullpen to the Rotation

Last year with the Yankees, Holmes was one of the best relievers in baseball, tossing 63 innings with a 3.14 ERA. His ability to induce weak contact was elite, posting a 65% ground ball rate and stranding 70.5% of baserunners.

Now, the challenge is stretching that success over a full season as a starter. The Mets are targeting at least 150 innings from him, a major jump from the workload he’s accustomed to.

A New Pitch to Keep Hitters Off Balance

Holmes stuck to his usual mix of sinkers, sweepers, sliders, and changeups but also unveiled something new—a “kick-change” designed to add another layer of deception. That extra wrinkle could be a key addition, helping him navigate through lineups multiple times.

Six up and six down for Clay Holmes ? pic.twitter.com/ihYafi1ABe — SNY (@SNYtv) February 22, 2025

He hit the high 90s with his fastball and generated plenty of weak contact, a sign that his stuff is translating well in a starting role.

An Encouraging Start Against a Quality Opponent

The Astros weren’t rolling out their full lineup, but they still had enough talent sprinkled in to make Holmes’ performance noteworthy. His ability to command the zone, generate strikeouts, and induce ground balls all point to a promising transition.

If this is a sign of what’s to come, the Mets may have found a reliable arm to help solidify their rotation.